Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLDG opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

