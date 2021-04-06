Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $431,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

