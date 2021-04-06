Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MOR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.03.

MOR has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

