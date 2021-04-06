James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in James River Group were worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in James River Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

