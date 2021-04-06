James Carlsen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) EVP James Carlsen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NSCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 358,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.