Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $331.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $189.19 and a one year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

