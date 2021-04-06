Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

