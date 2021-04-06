Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $31.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.54 million and the lowest is $31.05 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million.

ITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $260.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

