iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

