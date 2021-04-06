iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 482.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $143.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

