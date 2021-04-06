iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

