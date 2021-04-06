iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 416,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,229,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.