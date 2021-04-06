iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6,133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 360,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,229,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

