iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,080 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

