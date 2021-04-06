iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

