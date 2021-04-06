IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

