Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

