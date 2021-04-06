Investors Purchase Large Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Call Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,422 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average volume of 397 call options.

MMC stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $124.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

