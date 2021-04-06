Investors Buy Large Volume of SSR Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,496 call options.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSRM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 83,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,057. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

