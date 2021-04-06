Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 14,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

