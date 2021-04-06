Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 54,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,833. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

