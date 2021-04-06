Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 281,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

