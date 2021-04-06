Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 564,026 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 564,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 4.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 24,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

