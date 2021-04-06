Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

