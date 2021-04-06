Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$36.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.