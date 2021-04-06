Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,154 shares of company stock worth $7,911,602 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.