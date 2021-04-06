Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $53,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,034,000.

XLG opened at $304.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $195.97 and a 1-year high of $305.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

