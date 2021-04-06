Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

