Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of OIA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.