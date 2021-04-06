Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $177,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

