Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

