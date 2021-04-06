Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
