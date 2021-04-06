Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 9,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 115,072 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

