Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 9,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 115,072 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.82.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
