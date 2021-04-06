Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $804.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

ISRG stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.29. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $735.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $477.03 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

