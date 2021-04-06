Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $227.17 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

