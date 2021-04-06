International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

