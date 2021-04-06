Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

