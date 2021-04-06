Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
About Insight Select Income Fund
