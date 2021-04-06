Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65.

On Monday, February 1st, Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.35. The company had a trading volume of 859,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,314. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.37.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

