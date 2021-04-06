Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Sells 68,620 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LRN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 970,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

