Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 25,563 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $6,020,853.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,251.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

