Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

