Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 1,340 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

CTXS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

