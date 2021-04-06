Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.