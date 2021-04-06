Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FOLD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
