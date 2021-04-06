Indexed Finance Price Down 7% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $605,149.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00009084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

