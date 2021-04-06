IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.42 ($16.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders purchased 3,029 shares of company stock worth $3,994,764 over the last quarter.

LON IMI traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,490. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,196.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

