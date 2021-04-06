Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $384.54, but opened at $418.41. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illumina shares last traded at $418.43, with a volume of 15,847 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.