Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina stock opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.81. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

