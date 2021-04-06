Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $228.77.
In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
