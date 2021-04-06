Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

