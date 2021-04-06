Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

