Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) were up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 475,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 451,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.