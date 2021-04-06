ICON Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $152.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,274,109 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

