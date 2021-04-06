Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $58,085.04 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58,085.04 or 1.00027592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.00751076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.23 or 1.00022748 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.